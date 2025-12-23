Man electrocuted to death after contact with high-voltage railway wire in Guwahati’s Chandmari

A tragic incident unfolded late Monday, December 22 night in Guwahati’s Chandmari area, where a man lost his life after coming into contact with a high-voltage railway wire, police said.



According to preliminary reports, the man was attempting to cross over a stationary oil tanker near the railway track when he accidentally touched an overhead live wire. He was electrocuted instantly and died on the spot, triggering panic and shock among local residents.



The oil tanker narrowly escaped catching fire, averting what could have been a major disaster in the densely populated area. Authorities said the situation could have escalated had the tanker ignited.



Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) along with Chandmari Police rushed to the scene shortly after the incident and secured the area. The body was recovered and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.



The identity of the deceased remains unknown at the time of filing this report. Police have launched efforts to establish his identity and are continuing with the necessary legal procedures.