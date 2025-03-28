A man who was travelling to watch an IPL match in Guwahati, was abducted on March 26 but later rescued by the police.

Fakhruddin Bhuyan, a resident of Barpeta, was kidnapped by five men from the Bhagadattapur area while en route to the match in the Barsapara stadium.

Following an investigation, Darrang police tracked him to Umiam, Meghalaya, where he was successfully rescued.

The police also arrested the five accused, all of whom hail from Nagaon. The suspects have been identified as Abul Hussain, Abul Nachar, Sahir Ahmed, Abu Kashem, and Abdul Hanan.

Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the abduction, and further legal action is underway.