Man found dead under mysterious circumstances at mall in Guwahati; police launch probe

A man from Sonapur was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Rudraksh Mall in Bhangagarh, Guwahati, triggering suspicion of foul play and prompting police to launch an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Siddhanta Das, who had got married just a month ago. His sudden death has left the local area in shock, with family members and residents expressing disbelief over the incident.

According to initial information, Das was reportedly found in a critically injured condition after falling from the seventh to the fourth floor of the mall. He was immediately rescued and admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors later declared him dead on April 11.

Suspicion has also emerged that the man may have been murdered by miscreants, although police have not confirmed any angle yet.

City police reached the spot and have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to his death. Officials are examining all possible angles, including accidental fall, suicide, and foul play.