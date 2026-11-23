Police have identified the man found dead on a railway track near Narengi Railway Station in Guwahati with Rs 25 lakh in cash as Biswajit Debnath, who was reportedly travelling to Sribhumi but boarded the wrong train without a ticket. The Government Railway Police (GRP) is investigating the source of the cash and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Debnath's body was found on Saturday evening after local residents spotted it on the railway track near Narengi station around 7 pm and alerted the railway police. Officers who reached the spot recovered the body and found a substantial amount of cash, subsequently estimated at around Rs 25 lakh.

The deceased was initially unidentified and was believed to be around 41 years old. Police later established his identity as Biswajit Debnath.

According to preliminary findings, Debnath had intended to travel to Sribhumi from Guwahati but allegedly boarded the Kolongpar Passenger by mistake. He was travelling without a ticket, police said.

Investigators have also found no CCTV footage from Guwahati railway station showing Debnath boarding or getting off any train, making it difficult to establish his movements before he was found dead.

The GRP at Paltan Bazar has contacted Debnath's brother, whose family resides in Shillong. His brother is currently travelling to Guwahati to formally identify the body.

Police are yet to determine the source of the Rs 25 lakh recovered from Debnath. Investigators are examining how he came to possess such a large amount of cash and the circumstances that led to his death.

The investigation is underway, and police are yet to establish whether the cash has any connection with the incident.