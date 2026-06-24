Man from Assam’s Bajali reported missing after travelling to Arunachal work

A 40-year-old man from Dhumarpathar in Assam’s Bajali district has reportedly gone missing after travelling to Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh in search of employment.

The missing individual has been identified as Madhu Boro. According to family members, he left his residence in Dhumarpathar on May 17 and informed them that he was travelling to Dambuk for work opportunities.

The family stated that they remained in contact with him over phone after he reached Arunachal Pradesh. However, communication was reportedly lost just two days later, and since then, there has been no information regarding his whereabouts.

Over the past month, Madhu Boro’s family, including his wife and only daughter, has made extensive efforts to locate him but has not been able to trace him.

Following his disappearance, a missing person complaint was lodged at the Dhumarpathar Police Outpost. However, according to the family, no significant breakthrough has been made so far in the case.

Family members further alleged that Madhu Boro had travelled to Dambuk for work through an individual identified as Gunjit Nath, a resident of Saudarbhitha in Baksa district. They have expressed concern and dissatisfaction regarding the circumstances under which he was taken for employment.

Appealing for urgent assistance, the family has requested the police administration and members of the public to help locate Madhu Boro.