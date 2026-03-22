Man from Assam’s Morigaon goes missing while travelling to Bengaluru for work

An elderly man from Baghara in Assam’s Morigaon district has gone missing while travelling to Bengaluru for work, leaving his family worried.

The missing person has been identified as Purnakanta Medhi. According to his family, he boarded a train from Assam to Bengaluru in search of a job. However, during the journey, he reportedly got down at an unknown railway station and has been missing since then.

On March 14, Medhi called his family from Rajamahendravaram railway station in Andhra Pradesh using someone else’s phone. He told them that he would return home soon. Since that call, the family has not heard from him.

Despite searching for him, the family has not been able to find any information about his whereabouts.

Anyone who has information about Purnakanta Medhi is requested to contact the nearest police station or call the family at 9101895854.