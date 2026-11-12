A man went missing after allegedly jumping into a river to escape from a group of people chasing him at the Gangapur-Nagatila ferry ghat in Assam’s Cachar district on the morning of November 12.

The missing person has been identified as Afaz Uddin Majumdar, a resident of the Niyargram Phuljan Tinimukh area.

According to local sources, a group of people armed with sticks and spears allegedly chased Afaz Uddin on the morning of November 12. In an attempt to escape, he ran towards the ferry ghat and took shelter aboard a launch.

However, when the group allegedly followed him onto the vessel, Afaz Uddin jumped into the middle of the river, reportedly finding no other way to protect himself. He has been missing since then.

Following the incident, panic and tension gripped the ferry ghat area. Local residents launched a search for him in the river. However, according to the information available at the time of reporting, no rescue team had reached the spot.

Preliminary information suggests that a land-related dispute may have triggered the incident. Local residents have demanded that an official rescue operation be launched at the earliest to trace the missing man.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.