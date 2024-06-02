A man from Assam's Phillobari Tarani in Tinsukia district has gone missing sparking speculation that he may have joined the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) faction. Ujjal Baruah, son of Maneswar Baruah, has been missing since Thursday after leaving his home with plans to travel to Kerala for work.

Attempts by Ujjal's family to contact him were unsuccessful until Saturday morning, when his sister managed to reach him. During the brief conversation, Ujjal was heard crying and stated that he was in a different place and asked his family not to worry.

The family promptly lodged a missing person report at Pengeri police station. Using mobile tracking, the police located Ujjal's phone signal in Mon district, Nagaland, raising fears of his possible involvement with ULFA (Swa).

The news of Ujjal's disappearance has caused significant distress among his family and the community. They have appealed to ULFA (Swa) commander Paresh Baruah to ensure Ujjal's safe return.