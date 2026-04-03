Man held for killing 6-year-old daughter inside train in Assam

A six-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father inside a train at Silanibari station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on April 3, officials said.

The accused has been arrested, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said.

The incident took place around 9.15 am inside a general coach of the 15813 Dekargaon–Murkongselek Express.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police reached the spot soon after the incident and took the accused into custody.

After recording statements of eyewitnesses and completing formalities, the train departed from Silanibari at around 10.58 am, the spokesperson said.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.