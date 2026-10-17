A 25-year-old man was arrested after suspected explosive materials and detonators were recovered from his bag near the Kaliabhomora Bridge in Assam’s Sonitpur district on October 17, police said.

The accused, identified as Dipson Singna, a resident of Karbi Anglong district, was reportedly behaving suspiciously near the bridge, prompting police to check his bag.

During the search, police recovered 34 packets of suspected explosive substances and 18 detonators, officials said.

During preliminary questioning, Singna reportedly told police that he had brought the materials from Ani Gompa in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Police have launched a further investigation to establish the nature of the recovered materials, their intended destination and the circumstances under which they were being transported.

Further details about the case were awaited.