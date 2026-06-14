Man held with 5 kg of cannabis in Assam’s Tingkhang

A 39-year-old man was arrested and 5 kg of cannabis was seized from his residence during a police operation in Assam’s Tingkhang on Saturday night, June 13.

The accused, identified as Rohini Koch of No. 1 Chapatoli village, was apprehended after police recovered the contraband from his house.

The operation was led by Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Bendon Daimary, Officer-in-Charge of Tingkhang Police Station Dharmendra Bora, and Sub-Inspector Manoj Hatimuria, along with other police personnel.

Police said the accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is under way. Efforts are on to ascertain the source of the contraband and determine whether the case has links to a larger narcotics network.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.