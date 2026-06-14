Man held with 5 kg of cannabis in Assam’s Tingkhang
Police arrested Rohini Koch after recovering 5 kg of cannabis from his Tingkhang home. The seizure has triggered an investigation into the source of the contraband and possible wider links.
- Police raided a house in No. 1 Chapatoli village on Saturday night
- Rohini Koch was taken into custody after the contraband was recovered
- Senior officers Bendon Daimary Dharmendra Bora and Manoj Hatimuria led the operation
A 39-year-old man was arrested and 5 kg of cannabis was seized from his residence during a police operation in Assam’s Tingkhang on Saturday night, June 13.
The accused, identified as Rohini Koch of No. 1 Chapatoli village, was apprehended after police recovered the contraband from his house.
The operation was led by Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Bendon Daimary, Officer-in-Charge of Tingkhang Police Station Dharmendra Bora, and Sub-Inspector Manoj Hatimuria, along with other police personnel.
Police said the accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is under way. Efforts are on to ascertain the source of the contraband and determine whether the case has links to a larger narcotics network.
A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.
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