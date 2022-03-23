Man unfortunately died on the spot after being hit by a water tank vehicle in an awful occurrence in Guwahati, Assam. The event occurred on Tuesday, March 22, in Guwahati, in front of the City Centre retail mall.

Dwijen Baishya, a native of Guwahati, has been identified as the dead. According to accounts, the water tank vehicle ran over the man at full speed, causing him to die on the spot.

According to locals, the driver of the water tank vehicle was intoxicated when he hit the man on the road. According to sources, the deceased worked at the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati.

The drunken driver of the water tank vehicle was later beaten by members of the public who had gathered at the site.