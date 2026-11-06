Man killed in hit-and-run accident in Assam’s Borkhola; unidentified vehicle flees
An unidentified vehicle struck and killed a man on the Silchar-Jaintia Road before fleeing. Police are trying to identify the victim and trace the vehicle involved.
- Local residents found the victim's bloodied body on Friday morning
- Borkhola Police reached the spot after residents raised an alert
- Police recovered the body and arranged a subsequent post-mortem examination
A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident at Bhatir Gangapur Part-I in Borkhola, Cachar district, after an unidentified vehicle hit him along the Silchar-Jaintia Road in the early hours of November 6 .
According to reports, the vehicle fled the scene immediately after hitting the victim.
On Friday morning, local residents spotted the man's bloodied body lying on the road and alerted Borkhola Police. Police personnel subsequently reached the spot, recovered the body and initiated arrangements for a post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to establish the identity of the deceased and trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident.
The incident has triggered widespread concern in the locality.
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