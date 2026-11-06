A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident at Bhatir Gangapur Part-I in Borkhola, Cachar district, after an unidentified vehicle hit him along the Silchar-Jaintia Road in the early hours of November 6 .

According to reports, the vehicle fled the scene immediately after hitting the victim.

On Friday morning, local residents spotted the man's bloodied body lying on the road and alerted Borkhola Police. Police personnel subsequently reached the spot, recovered the body and initiated arrangements for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to establish the identity of the deceased and trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident.

The incident has triggered widespread concern in the locality.