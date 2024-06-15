Man killed in wild elephant attack in Assam's Jagiroad
A man named Teron from Mohkhali village was killed in a wild elephant attack on the verandah of his house in South Dharamtul, Jagiroad. This incident has increased the tally of deaths due to man-elephant conflicts in Assam, prompting calls for better safety measures.
- Teron from Mohkhali village killed by wild elephant in Jagiroad
- Incident underscores unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters in Assam
- Rising man-elephant conflicts highlight need for improved safety measures
One person lost his life in a wild elephant attack in Jagiroad, Assam. The incident occurred at South Dharamtul of Jagiroad under the Morigaon district of Assam.
The victim has been identified as Teron from Mohkhali village. According to villagers, the wild elephant attacked Teron on the verandah of his house, focusing on the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters in these areas.
The news of Teron's death has cast a pall of gloom over the region, with locals expressing both sorrow and concern over such incidents. Teron's death adds to the list of deaths due to the man-elephant conflict in Assam, with the need for enhanced measures to mitigate conflicts and ensure safety for both humans and animals.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today