One person lost his life in a wild elephant attack in Jagiroad, Assam. The incident occurred at South Dharamtul of Jagiroad under the Morigaon district of Assam.

The victim has been identified as Teron from Mohkhali village. According to villagers, the wild elephant attacked Teron on the verandah of his house, focusing on the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters in these areas.

The news of Teron's death has cast a pall of gloom over the region, with locals expressing both sorrow and concern over such incidents. Teron's death adds to the list of deaths due to the man-elephant conflict in Assam, with the need for enhanced measures to mitigate conflicts and ensure safety for both humans and animals.