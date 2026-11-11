A man was killed and a woman sustained serious injuries in two separate lightning strikes reported in Assam's Morigaon district.

The deceased has been identified as Moniram Deka, a resident of Katohjari village in Morigaon. According to reports, Deka was harvesting sali paddy in an agricultural field when lightning struck him.

He was immediately rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In a separate incident, a woman identified as Malavika Patar was seriously injured after being struck by lightning while taking shelter from sudden rainfall.

Patar, a resident of Gorjan Gagalmari, was reportedly standing on the veranda of a shop when the lightning struck her.

She sustained serious injuries in the incident. Further details about her condition were not immediately available.