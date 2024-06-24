In a shocking incident, a man brutally murdered his colleague after argument over money in Assam's Kokrakjhar, late Sunday, June 23 night.



The incident took place in the village of New Amguri, under the Balajan police station in Kokrajhar district, where Derhasat Basumatary was brutally murdered by his colleague, Sokio Basumatary, also known as Baga Basumatary.

The tragic event occurred when Sokio allegedly slashed Derhasat's throat with a sharp weapon, leading to his immediate death. The two men, both residents of the same village, had reportedly been involved in a financial dispute which escalated into the fatal confrontation.

Following the murder, Kokrajhar police acted swiftly, arresting Sokio Basumatary late Sunday night. The body of the deceased was subsequently recovered and transported to Kokrajhar Sadar police station for further investigation.

The local community, shocked and outraged by the incident, is calling for strict punishment for the accused, emphasizing the need for justice in the wake of this brutal act.



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