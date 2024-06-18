The murder of Shukuri Tisopi in the Karbi Hills has revealed a dark tale of illicit love and family betrayal. Shukuri Tisopi was brutally murdered by Mukrang Terang, unable to bear his father Harsing Terang’s illicit love affair with her.

Initial investigations suggested robbery, but it soon emerged that the murder was driven by love and jealousy. Harsing Terang had been involved in a love affair with Shukuri for the past three years, a relationship that Mukrang discovered a year and a half ago. Mukrang, unable to tolerate his father’s illicit affair, conspired to kill Shukuri, enlisting the help of Rangsina Rangpi and Praveen Rangpi, a former member of the insurgent outfit KPLT(R).

The conspirators plotted the murder meticulously. Rangsina procured a 7.65 pistol from Dimapur for Rs 50,000, and on the night of June 11, the group gathered at Kamakhya Hotel in Diphu. Praveen Rangpi and another accomplice entered Shukuri’s residence, where the murder was carried out.

After the murder, the weapon was disposed of in the Rongbarim area of Matipung and on the Daldali-Dhansiri road. The group went into hiding immediately after the crime. However, the police arrested Mukrang and Rangsina on June 14, followed by Praveen Rangpi on June 16. The arrests were led by Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Saikia and ASP Crime Jayanta Baruah. The 7.65 pistol used in the murder was recovered by the police.

The case has created a sensation across the state, highlighting the extent of the family dispute that led to the murder. SP Sanjeev Kumar Saikia, in a press conference, confirmed that the motive was a family dispute and stated that ongoing operations aim to apprehend all involved.