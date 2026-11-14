A man identified as Cylinder Ram was allegedly pushed off a hilltop by his friend at Beltoli Hill in Kahilipara, Guwahati, on November 14.

According to the initial information, the incident took place at the hilltop, where the accused allegedly pushed Ram from the height, leading to his death.

The friend reportedly fled the scene following the incident.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death and establish the sequence of events.