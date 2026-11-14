Man kills friend Cylinder Ram at Guwahati’s Beltoli Hill, flees scene
Cylinder Ram was allegedly pushed off Beltoli Hill by his friend on November 14. The friend reportedly fled, while investigators work to establish the sequence of events.
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Story highlights
- Incident occurred at the hilltop in Kahilipara on November 14
- The accused reportedly fled the scene immediately following the fatal incident
- Initial information indicates Ram died after falling from a considerable height
A man identified as Cylinder Ram was allegedly pushed off a hilltop by his friend at Beltoli Hill in Kahilipara, Guwahati, on November 14.
According to the initial information, the incident took place at the hilltop, where the accused allegedly pushed Ram from the height, leading to his death.
The friend reportedly fled the scene following the incident.
An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death and establish the sequence of events.
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