A man was brutally lynched to death by a group of miscreants on March 24 in Assam's Tezpur.

As per sources, at least seven people, attacked the victim identified as Habibur Rahman in Tezpur's Zorgorh Chariali area, over a suspected case of land-dispute.

Unfortunately, Rahman succumbed to his injuries during the ordeal, reports confirmed.

Meanwhile, members of the victim's family have asserted that Jiabur Rahman, leader of the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), was responsible for the murder and have demanded his arrest and severest punishment as per law.

The body was later recovered by local police for post-mortem purposes.

No captures have been made up to this point. The investigation continues.

A thief stabbed a 7-year-old boy in the Chamra Gudam neighborhood of Silchar town earlier this month, causing serious injuries.

Sadly, the child later passed away at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) from his injuries.

The suspect, Apu Mazumdar (30), has been taken into custody by the police.

The accused initially attempted to kill the child's mother over a land dispute, according to reports, but she escaped with a severe cut on her hand. The young boy was in front of his mother. According to the official, the attacker seized him and stabbed him in the back.

The alleged attacker was immediately detained by police after a video of the attack went viral on social media.





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