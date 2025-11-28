Man sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015 brother’s murder case in Tinsukia

In a landmark verdict that concludes a decade-long legal battle, Additional Sessions Judge (FTC-1) Margherita, Anil Kumar Basfor, on Friday sentenced Dayaram Kanda, son of Late Ghuram Kanda and a resident of Raidang Bengali Gaon under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district, to life imprisonment for the murder of his elder brother, Rameswar Kanda.



According to case records, Rameswar Kanda, an employee of the PWD department and a resident of Makum Changmari, had visited Dayaram’s residence in Raidang Bengali Gaon on October 10, 2015. During the visit, Dayaram assaulted Rameswar with a heavy wooden object, causing fatal injuries that led to his death on the spot.



The following day, their brother Liladhar Kanda lodged an FIR at Digboi Police Station, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Dayaram Kanda was arrested soon after by Digboi Police.



Over the past ten years, the case underwent extensive trial proceedings, including examination of multiple witnesses, forensic evidence, and detailed legal scrutiny. Delivering the judgment on Friday, November 28, Judge Basfor held the accused guilty of murder and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine.



A source familiar with the case described the verdict as a significant affirmation of justice, particularly in incidents involving intra-family violence that often remain concealed or unresolved. The ruling has been widely welcomed, offering long-awaited closure to the bereaved family and reinforcing confidence in the judicial process.

