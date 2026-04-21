Man shot dead in Assam's Cachar land row; four arrested

A long-running land dispute in Assam’s Cachar district turned fatal on Monday morning, April 20, after a 60-year-old man was allegedly shot and beaten to death in Kadamtilla village under Jirighat police station.

The deceased, identified as Luku Miya of Baghkhal, was reportedly taken away from his residence by a group of armed men who had arrived at his house earlier that morning.

According to police sources, the assailants called him outside, forcibly removed him, and later shot him before assaulting him with sticks. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police suspect the murder was the result of a prolonged land dispute in the area, which had seen tensions simmer for some time.

Following the incident, police launched an operation and arrested four key accused linked to the case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Saharul Haque Laskar (27), Sajul Islam Laskar (26), Babul Haque Choudhury (34), and Suzan Aktar Laskar (18), all residents of Cachar district.

Weapons and other materials believed to be connected to the crime were seized during the operation. These include two factory-made 12-bore rifles, one .22 calibre pistol, eight rounds of ammunition of different calibres, and three mobile phones.

Investigators are examining the seized items and digital evidence to establish the sequence of events and confirm the role of each accused. Police said the possibility of involvement of additional individuals has not been ruled out.

Further investigation is underway.