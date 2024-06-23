The intensifying elephant-human conflict in Goalpara district has claimed another life, as a wild elephant attacked and killed a man in Panditpara village of Rangjuli last night. The deceased, Subhash Chandra Rabha, 45, was a resident of Panditpara village.

According to sources, Subhash Chandra Rabha had stepped out for some fresh air due to the night’s heat when he suddenly encountered a lone wild elephant. In a tragic turn of events, the elephant dragged Subhash to a nearby house and killed him on the verandah.

The incident shocked the villagers, who had no prior warning of the elephant's presence in the area. After the attack, the villagers managed to chase the elephant away. Rangjuli police and forest department officials arrived at the scene overnight, recovering Subhash’s body and transporting it to the Rangjuli police station.

The conflict between humans and wild elephants has been escalating in different parts of Goalpara district, with the local population facing severe disruptions. The recent floods have compounded the issue, leaving residents struggling with multiple crises.

Villagers have expressed growing frustration and fear, urging the Forest Department to implement a permanent solution to prevent further tragedies. Without effective intervention, the community fears that more devastating incidents are imminent.

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