In an utterly bizarre and harrowing incident, a man tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling his mike on stage during a rally in Hyderabad.

The man identified as Nandu, TRS Goshamahal constituency incharge tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad. Chaos ensued then after as people on the stage removed the person.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari were reportedly invited to Hyderabad by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti to attend the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

General Secretary of the Utsav Samiti Bhagwanth Rao while speaking to the media said, "every year one or the other chief guest is invited on Ganesh Chaturthi and this year we have invited Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, which he has accepted. Similarly, Dharmacharya Udipi Pejawar Swamy has also been invited to take part in the Ganesh celebration."

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