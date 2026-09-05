Man wanted in kidnapping, sexual assault of girl arrested in Assam

Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a history-sheeter from Assam in connection with a case involving the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a girl in Shi-Yomi district, an officer said on Saturday, September 5.

The accused, identified as Gokar Bam, was arrested from Dhemaji district on September 4 during a joint operation by Arunachal Pradesh Police and their counterparts in Dhemaji.

Mechukha Deputy Superintendent of Police Radhe Obing said Bam was wanted in a case registered at Mechuka Police Station.

Following the raid and arrest, the minor victim was safely rescued and is currently receiving appropriate care and protection, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Bam is a habitual offender with a long criminal record, Obing said.

Several cases are already registered against him at different police stations, including those in Capital Complex, Aalo, Basar and Kamba, he added.

Bam will be produced before a court in Aalo in West Siang district, the DySP said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.