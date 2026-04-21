Man, wife, girlfriend arrested for running escort racket targeting young women in Guwahati

Guwahati Police have busted an alleged escort service racket operating through online platforms and arrested three persons, including the main accused Abhiranjan Das, on April 20.

According to police sources, the racket targeted young women, particularly those who had come to the city for higher education, luring them with financial inducements. Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly exploited the victims’ financial vulnerability and coerced them into providing escort services to clients.

Police said the main accused, along with his associates Priyanka Ray and Minakshi Ray, not only facilitated such activities but also subjected at least one victim to severe harassment and blackmail.

The victim was allegedly forced into physical relations and was secretly recorded in compromising situations. The accused then used these explicit photos and videos to blackmail her and control her movements. Sources said the victim was kept under constant surveillance, including location tracking, restricting her freedom and forcing her to attend clients against her will.

In another instance, a friend who attempted to help the victim was also allegedly verbally abused and threatened, with demands for money made by the accused.



The case came to light following a complaint, after which police launched an operation and successfully busted the racket on April 20.

Further investigation is underway to identify other victims and uncover the full extent of the network.