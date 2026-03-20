Manab Jyoti Mahanta resigns from Congress, was aspirant for Assam's Kaliabor ticket

Manab Jyoti Mahanta, Vice President of the General Category Development Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has resigned from the Congress party on March 19.

Mahanta was also a contender for the party ticket from the Kaliabor Assembly constituency. His resignation comes ahead of the upcoming electoral developments in the state.

Political observers noted that a sense of unrest has emerged within the party as multiple leaders have recently stepped down one after another, indicating growing organisational turbulence ahead of the elections.

Further details regarding his future political plans were not immediately available.