Manas National Park records zero rhino and tiger poaching for three consecutive years: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, June 16, said that Manas National Park has recorded zero incidents of rhino and tiger poaching for three consecutive years, describing it as a significant achievement in the state’s conservation efforts.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the park has moved from a period when poaching incidents frequently made headlines to a situation where “zero poaching is the new normal.”

“Zero Rhino and Tiger Poaching in Manas National Park for 3 straight years!” Sarma said, crediting what he described as sustained efforts by the state to protect wildlife and preserve faunal diversity.

He said the development reflects Assam’s continued commitment to strengthening wildlife protection mechanisms and improving conservation outcomes in protected areas.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has in the past faced challenges related to poaching and insurgency-related disturbances, but conservation efforts in recent years have focused on strengthening surveillance, protection infrastructure and community participation.

The Chief Minister said the milestone signifies “relentless efforts” undertaken by the state government in safeguarding biodiversity.