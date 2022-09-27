The Manas National Park will reopen for tourists from October 2, said Field Director Dr Vaibhav C Mathur

The UNESCO national heritage site was closed during the monsoon season on June 5.

Recently, the warden of Wildlife Branch of the Assam Forest Department MK Yadav also announced that the Kaziranga National Park will be reopened for tourists from October 2.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Ramesh Gogoi had said, “The date has not been fixed yet due to bad weather conditions and heavy rainfall but we are planning to open it after October 15, 2022.”

He further said that the statues of the three rhinos have been made with the ashes of the rhino horns that were burnt in 2021. The statues will be completed within 1 week and the authorities hope that this will attract more tourists this year.