Manas National Park, a project tiger reserve, an elephant reserve, and a World Heritage Site in Assam, has officially closed its gates to tourists starting today, June 20. This annual closure aligns with the National Park Authority's decision, primarily influenced by the challenging weather conditions this year in flood-affected Assam.

The National Park Authority had earlier issued a notification on June 5, signaling the halt of tourist jeep safaris within the park. However, due to open roads, authorities extended the jeep safari period from the Banhbari range entrance to Mathanguri by 15 days, keeping the park accessible until June 20.

As the deadline expired today, Manas National Park ceased all tourist activities. The park is set to reopen to visitors after a three-month hiatus in October, per the directives of the National Park Authority.

Despite the closure, tourists visiting Manas during this period were delighted to witness the unrestricted movement of animals and revel in the park's natural beauty.

In the ongoing tourism year 2023-24, the Manas National Park Authority reported revenue collection amounting to Rs 1.30 crore. This financial success reflects the park's popularity, with approximately 50,000 domestic tourists and 2,000 foreign tourists having visited Manas in the current tourism season.