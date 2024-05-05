In a recent announcement by the National Park Authority, it has been declared that tourism activities at Manas National Park will be temporarily ceased, effective from June 5 until further notice.

The decision encompasses a suspension of various popular attractions within the park, including elephant safaris, river rafting, and jeep safaris. These measures are slated to commence earlier, with elephant safaris and river rafting coming to a halt from May 20.

This directive aims to ensure the safety and conservation of the natural habitat and wildlife residing within the park. By temporarily halting tourism activities, authorities seek to minimize human interference and provide a conducive environment for the flora and fauna to thrive undisturbed.

Manah National Park, known for its rich biodiversity and scenic landscapes, has been a favored destination for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers. However, with the onset of this temporary closure, visitors will have to wait until further notice to experience the beauty of this pristine sanctuary.

While the closure may disappoint tourists and locals, it underscores the significance of prioritizing environmental preservation and wildlife conservation efforts. Authorities urge visitors to adhere to the guidelines and cooperate with the measures set forth to safeguard the ecological balance of Manah National Park.