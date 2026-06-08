Manas Tiger Reserve honours veteran elephants Pramila and Purnima on retirement
Manas Tiger Reserve gave veteran elephants Pramila and Purnima a ceremonial farewell on retirement. The tribute highlighted their support to forest staff as five trained elephants entered service.
- The pair supported forest staff in patrolling and wildlife protection duties
- A Guard of Honour marked the ceremony at the reserve
- Traditional gamochas were presented to recognise their years of service
Veteran elephants Pramila and Purnima were accorded a ceremonial farewell at Assam's Manas Tiger Reserve as they retired after years of service in wildlife conservation and forest protection.
Sharing the development on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Not all heroes wear uniforms. Some walk through forests."
The two elephants were honoured with a Guard of Honour, traditional gamochas and a special farewell ceremony in recognition of their contribution to conservation efforts in one of Assam's premier wildlife habitats.
The Chief Minister said the ceremony was a tribute to the invaluable role played by the elephants in supporting forest personnel and wildlife conservation activities over the years.
As Pramila and Purnima retired with honour, Manas Tiger Reserve also welcomed a new generation of elephants into service. Five newly trained elephants have begun their journey in assisting forest authorities in conservation, patrolling and wildlife protection efforts.
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