Mangal Pandey remembered; Tributes pour in on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, July 19, paid rich tributes to Mangal Pandey, one of the earliest heroes of India's freedom struggle, on his birth anniversary, remembering his courage and sacrifice in the 1857 uprising against British rule.

In a post on social media, Prime Minister Modi said Mangal Pandey laid down his life to uphold the pride and honour of the motherland. He said the revolutionary's courage and supreme sacrifice continue to fill every Indian with pride and that his saga of patriotism and valour would inspire generations to come.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid homage to the freedom fighter, describing him as the pioneer of the 1857 Revolution and an immortal martyr.

"On the birth anniversary of Mangal Pandey ji, the pioneer of the 1857 Revolution and the immortal heroic martyr, we offer him millions of salutations. His unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice for the nation's freedom will forever remain etched in India's history. The grateful nation remembers him with reverence," Sarma said in a post on X.

Mangal Pandey is widely regarded as one of the first freedom fighters to openly challenge British colonial rule. A sepoy in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry of the East India Company, Pandey became a symbol of resistance after he attacked British officers at Barrackpore on March 29, 1857. The incident is considered one of the sparks that ignited the Revolt of 1857, India's first large-scale uprising against British rule.

Pandey was arrested following the incident and was executed by hanging on April 8, 1857, at the age of 29. His sacrifice became a rallying point for the freedom movement and earned him a lasting place in India's history as one of the earliest martyrs of the country's struggle for independence.