Manifesto implementation will top new Assam government's agenda: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 10 said the BJP-led government would begin work on implementing its election promises immediately after taking oath on May 12, signalling that the party’s manifesto would shape the administration’s priorities for the next five years.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Sarma said the first Cabinet meeting would focus on the commitments made during the Assembly election campaign. “After taking the oath, we will hold the first Cabinet meeting. Implementing our manifesto will be our aim,” he said.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11:40 am on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday night to attend the event.

Sarma said the ceremony would witness the presence of senior BJP leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and party workers from across Assam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Nitin Nabin are also expected to attend.

Earlier in the day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya formally appointed Sarma as the Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution. The appointment order was issued by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota after Sarma met the Governor and staked claim to form the government.

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party during a meeting attended by legislators of the BJP, AGP and BPF. Later, in a post on X, Sarma confirmed that the Governor had invited him to form the next government in Assam.

Addressing NDA legislators earlier, Sarma thanked Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP leadership for backing him, and said the government would continue to focus on development and welfare initiatives.

The BJP-led NDA secured a sweeping mandate in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member House and returning to power for a third consecutive term. The BJP won 82 seats, while allies AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each.

The opposition Congress-led alliance managed 19 seats. Raijor Dal and AIUDF won two seats each, while the TMC secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad failed to open its account in the election.