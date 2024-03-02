Assam Rifles, in an operation launched on 1st March, recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in the vicinity of Elora Hotel, Moreh, Manipur on March 1.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the recovery of one point 38 pistol, 10 country-made IEDs, three grenades, and other ammunition. The seized arms and ammunition have been handed over to the local Police for further investigation.

Earlier, the Manipur Police arrested three members of the banned KCP (N) from Imphal West district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, an official statement said on Friday.

Five mobile handsets and Rs 4 lakh in cash were also seized from their possession, it said.

The arms and ammunition recovered from them are suspected to have been looted from security forces earlier, a police officer said.

Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between the two communities first erupted in May last year.

Altogether 219 people have been killed since then.