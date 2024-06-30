In a dramatic turn of events, the Bailey bridge spanning the Imphal River at Mutum Phibou in Imphal West District and Irong Khunou Khul in Thoubal District collapsed.



The incident occurred as a truck laden with wood attempted to cross the bridge, resulting in the structure giving way and plunging into the river below.

According to sources, the collapse happened suddenly, and the truck's driver is currently missing. Rescue operations are underway, with local villagers managing to save three individuals from the scene. Efforts are being intensified to locate and rescue the missing driver.

The collapse of this crucial bridge has not only disrupted transportation but also raised concerns about the safety and integrity of infrastructure in the region.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and assessing the immediate needs for repairs and replacements to restore connectivity.

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