Manipur: CDO-Imphal West arrests KCP (PWG) active member during search operation

Security forces continued their crackdown on insurgent activities in Manipur, with the CDO-Imphal West arresting an alleged active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) during a search operation in Imphal West on September 7.

Acting on an input corroborated with 31 Assam Rifles, a team of CDO-Imphal West conducted a search operation at Keibung Oinam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station and arrested an alleged active member of KCP (PWG) from his residence.

The arrested individual has been identified as Lourembam Suresh (54), alias Toto alias Mairongba, son of L. Tomba Singh.

The arrest comes amid a series of cases involving suspected members and cadres of different insurgent groups being reported across Manipur in recent days. Security agencies have been intensifying search operations and arrests based on intelligence inputs as part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the state.

Further investigation is expected to establish the nature of Suresh’s alleged activities and possible links with the banned outfit.