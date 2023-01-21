Manipur celebrated its 51st Statehood Day at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground on January 21.

Greeting the people of the State on the very occasion, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh who had attended the function as chief guest recalled the history of Manipur and stressed the need to remember every memorable event that occurred in the history of Manipur by people of state.

He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central Government leaders for their concern to save the identity and culture and to foster development in the State.

Law and order of the State has been improved to a great extent and many members of UG groups had been brought to the mainstream through dialogues and interaction, under the initiative of the Central and State Government, he added.

He hailed that people of the State are representing the Country in almost all the sectors including defence, Information Technology, sports and education among others.

Biren said that Manipur, with its pace of development, has been able to attract many domestic and foreign tourists. Many visitors had acknowledged the progress and development of the State. As a result of this change, state will be holding events in connection with G20 and even the Grand Finale of Femina Miss India this year.

Appealing to the public not to be involved in any anti-social activities or drugs dealings, he assured that poppy plantations and drug menace would be rooted out soon from the State. Police who are involved in drug related case will be punish as per law.

Concerning on large scale deforestation carried out in the State, Biren informed that a mass tree plantation campaign will be organised with participation of all Government officials from March to July this year. He also directed the concerned authorities to arrange the tree saplings for the campaign.

Chief Minister further recalled the period of British Colonialism in the State and sacrifices made by brave sons of Manipur to defend the sovereignty of the motherland. Reiterating that we are the sons and daughters of those brave forefathers who possessed the quality of conviction, commitment and sacrifice, he urged everyone to try to live with dignity by helping the needy and rendering service for the development of the State.

Commandant, 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles Victoria Yengkhom was the parade commander of today’s march past contingents. The march Past contingents included contingents from 6th Battalion Manipur Rifles, 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Combined Civil Police (Male) Imphal East and Imphal West, 9th Indian Reserve Mahila Battalion, Combined Civil Police (Female) Imphal East and West, Home Guard (Male), Combined VDF Imphal East and Imphal West, Combined CDO (Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur), Manipur Jail, Tourist Police (Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur), Traffic Police (Male), SBDDS (CID-Technical) (Bomb Squad), Combined Cycling Patrolling Team (Bishnupur and Kakching) and Sagol Police.

The Combined Band Platoons included 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Band, 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles Band, 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion Band, 9th Indian Reserve (Mahila) Battalion Band, Home Guard (Male and Female) Band and VDF Band Imphal West.

The celebration was also attended by Ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and senior civil and police officials among others.