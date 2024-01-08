Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has come out in support of his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma over the issue of fake video circulating on social media.

Taking to social media platform X, the Manipur CM said that this is the work od anti-national groups who are jealous of the peace and prosperity under the BJP government.

"There are anti-national groups which are jealous of how the North East is progressing with peace & prosperity under the BJP government. So that peace does not prevail in the Northeast region, they are deliberately distorting the speech of Hon'ble Assam Chief Minister, Shri @himantabiswa ji in the name of religion and caste. Everyone must extend support & cooperation in serving swift legal action against such vested interest groups," said the Manipur CM.

There are anti-national groups which are jealous of how the North East is progressing with peace & prosperity under the BJP government.



So that peace does not prevail in the Northeast region, they are deliberately distorting the speech of Hon'ble Assam Chief Minister, Shri… https://t.co/1XfdcAIHxP — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 8, 2024

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to expose a malicious attempt to distort his speech through a fake video. The Chief Minister, as elections looms, expressed concern over vested groups with criminal intentions spreading misinformation.

"See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony. The long arms of the law will catch up with these elements," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared in his online post.

The fake video, allegedly aimed at tarnishing the Chief Minister's image, prompted a swift response from Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh. Responding to Himanta Biswa Sarma's post, DGP Singh assured, "Noted Sir. CID Assam would register a criminal case and investigate people behind."