Manipur CM demands early start of Shangshak-Tengnoupal highway project, sanction for Imphal elevated road

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 8 met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and sought an early start to the proposed Shangshak-Tengnoupal Highway project and sanction for an elevated highway in Imphal.

During the meeting, Khemchand raised several road connectivity issues facing the state and urged Gadkari to expedite work on key highway projects.

The Chief Minister also sought the Centre's approval for the proposed Imphal elevated highway project, aimed at improving traffic movement and easing congestion in the state capital.

Gadkari informed Khemchand that the proposed elevated highway project in Imphal was under active consideration by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Khemchand also urged the Union minister to ensure completion of ongoing works on National Highway-37 and National Highway-2 during the current working season.

He said timely completion of the projects would improve connectivity and reduce the difficulties faced by people travelling along the key highway corridors.

Gadkari assured the Chief Minister that the issues and projects raised by the state government would be addressed and that the ministry would extend all possible assistance to Manipur for improving road connectivity and overall development.

The meeting came a day after Khemchand met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him on the state government's efforts to restore peace and normalcy. Shah has also accepted Khemchand's invitation to visit Manipur this month.