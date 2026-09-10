Manipur CM holds meeting to prepare month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held a meeting at the Secretariat to review preparations for the proposed month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Nemcha Kipgen, who joined through video conferencing, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Losii Dikho, Home Minister Shri Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur, and Administrative Secretaries from various departments.

The meeting focused on preparations and coordination among different government departments for the month-long observation of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Senior officials discussed the arrangements and departmental participation required to ensure the smooth implementation of the programme.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among departments in carrying forward the objectives of the campaign and ensuring effective participation at the administrative level.