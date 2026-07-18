Manipur CM inaugurates two-day seminar on Criminal Justice Administration

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 18 attended the inaugural session of a two-day Legal Seminar on Criminal Justice Administration held at the MSFDS Hall in Imphal.

The event was attended by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, judges, police officers, public prosecutors and legal experts, who deliberated on various aspects of the criminal justice system and the effective implementation of criminal laws.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the seminar would play an important role in strengthening the implementation of criminal laws and promoting a justice delivery system that is transparent, efficient and people-centric.

He expressed confidence that discussions during the seminar would contribute to enhancing coordination among stakeholders in the justice system and improving the overall administration of criminal justice in the state.

The two-day seminar brings together members of the judiciary, law enforcement agencies and legal professionals to discuss reforms and best practices aimed at ensuring fair and effective justice delivery in Manipur.