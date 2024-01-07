Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on January 6.

Biren Singh discussed various matters concerning security and development of the North East region with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma at his official residence in Guwahati.

The duo also deliberated upon several other matters pertaining to the welfare of the Manipuris living in Assam.

The Manipur chief minister shared snippets from the meet on his Twitter handle mentioning, "It was a pleasure meeting with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa Ji, at his official residence in Guwahati today. Discussed various matters concerning the security and development of the North East region. The measures for the welfare of the Manipuris living in Assam were also deliberated".

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