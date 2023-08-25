The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convened a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on August 25 at his official residence in New Delhi. The discussions centered around the pressing need for increased security measures and the replacement of Assam Rifles in the Manipur sector. COCOMI, led by Coordinator Jeetendra Ningomba, emphasized the urgency of addressing the ongoing crisis that threatens not only the region's stability but also India's national security.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah underlined a strong stand against infiltration into Manipur's territory. Stringent measures, including biometric registration with retina scans, are being implemented to curb unauthorized immigration. The government's commitment to securing Manipur's borders was reaffirmed, with an expedited border fencing initiative aimed at addressing concerns about mass infiltration.

Amidst growing concerns of separatist agendas, the Union Home Minister assured that no allowance would be made for separate administrations within Manipur. The preservation of Manipur's territorial integrity remains a paramount objective for the government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed for peace within the state and called upon COCOMI to convey this message to the people. Additionally, discussions revolved around the movement and distribution of commodities within Manipur, with plans for joint community support and the deployment of convoys to secure highways.

COCOMI was encouraged to initiate dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups, a move seen as crucial for problem-solving and peace-building. Following the meeting, COCOMI representatives submitted a detailed representation letter to the Union Home Minister, who subsequently forwarded it to the Union Home Secretary for further deliberation on the outlined points.

In a subsequent detailed discussion with the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Security Advisor Northeast, Mr. AK Mishra, COCOMI presented a comprehensive analysis of the multifaceted challenges affecting Manipur. The discussions encompassed illegal immigration, cross-border narco-terrorism, exploitation of forest resources, and SoO (Suspension of Operation) violations. The Ministry of Home Affairs officials acknowledged these critical points and stressed the importance of immediate action and continued engagement with stakeholders to hasten the resolution of the crisis.

The COCOMI representation highlighted the intricacies of the ongoing Manipur crisis, emphasizing the potential threats to India's national security due to the involvement of foreign-based Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorists and their collaboration with sectarian radical groups. The memorandum underscored the need for urgent containment of these aggressors, restoration of displaced people, and the reopening of national highways.