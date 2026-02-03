Manipur Congress demands special crisis package, reconstruction of damaged infrastructure

The Manipur Congress on February 3 demanded that the Centre announce a special crisis package for the state, accelerate the rehabilitation process and take up large-scale reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during the prolonged ethnic violence.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said the Union Budget has failed to address the gravity of the crisis unfolding in the state, which has been witnessing violence since May 3, 2023. The unrest began after a tribal solidarity march was held in the hill districts opposing the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed, while thousands have been displaced from their homes. The state has remained under President’s Rule since February last year.

Meghachandra said Manipur is currently battling large-scale displacement, economic disruption and deep social distress, but the people have not seen any decisive national support. He alleged that the Union Budget neither announced a special package nor proposed a reconstruction mission, employment roadmap or concrete measures that reflect the seriousness of the situation on the ground.

“The people expected decisive national support. Instead, what we see is silence. There has been no special package, no reconstruction mission, no employment roadmap and nothing that matches the scale of the crisis,” the Congress leader said.

He asserted that Manipur is demanding responsibility from the Centre and not charity, and warned that neglecting a sensitive border state could have serious implications. Meghachandra said a nation aspiring to become a global power cannot afford to overlook a state that is vital to its unity and security.

Calling for immediate corrective action, he urged the Centre to announce a special crisis package, fast-track rehabilitation, rebuild damaged infrastructure and restore livelihoods to ensure long-term peace and stability.

Questioning the Centre’s approach, Meghachandra said continuing routine schemes for the Northeast cannot be termed special attention in Manipur’s context. He stressed that the state needs urgency, political sensitivity and bold intervention, but what it has received so far is administrative continuity.

“While the budget may appear big in numbers, for Manipur it is painfully small in intent,” he added, urging the Centre to prioritise healing, reconstruction and inclusive growth in the violence-hit state.