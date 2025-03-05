The Manipur government is considering re-examinations for Class X and XII subjects following the recent leakage of question papers on social media.

Secretary of Education (S), N Praveen, stated that the examination committees of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) will soon decide whether to conduct re-examinations for the leaked subjects.

Expressing concern over the integrity of the ongoing board examinations, Praveen revealed that the Social Science question paper for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLCE) was leaked on WhatsApp on February 25, just 30 minutes before the exam.

Similarly, the Physics question paper for Class XII was leaked on March 3, also 30 minutes before the exam began.

He called the incidents "extremely unfortunate", emphasizing that they undermine the morale, hard work, and trust of students and the public.



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Regarding the Class XII Physics question paper leak, police have arrested two individuals.



In response to the leakage of the Physics question paper of the COHSEM examination, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Manipur, and a thorough investigation was launched.



Acting swiftly, the individuals responsible for the leak were identified and apprehended. The accused have been identified as: 1. Maibam Sunil Singh (33 yrs), S/o M. Ibomcha, R/o Nepra Company Makaha Leikia, Thoubal Dist – who is serving as a Physics teacher at Paradise English School, Thoubal and AOC Exam Centre. He also operates a private hostel. 2. Ningombam Jagdish Singh (33 yrs) S/o N. Bidyashwar Singh, Thoubal District – who is serving as a Chemistry teacher at Paradise English School, Thoubal. Both individuals were arrested on March 3 and March 4, 2025, following due legal procedures. Incriminating evidence, including mobile phones, has been seized from their possession.



N Praveen commended the swift action taken by the Cyber Crime Police, which led to the identification and detention of the culprits involved in the leak.

Similarly, in connection with the HSLCE Social Science paper leak, police arrested two teachers from Thoubal on March 2.

The education secretary warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in leaking question papers. Under existing laws, offenders face a minimum punishment of five years in jail or a fine of at least ₹10 lakh. He also stated that examination centers found responsible for leaks may be blacklisted for all future examinations.

With investigations ongoing, the education department has left the decision of whether re-examinations will be held in the hands of the respective examination committees. The authorities are expected to announce their decision soon.

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent examinations, urging all stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining the sanctity of the education system.