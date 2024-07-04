In light of prevailing flood crisis in the state, the Manipur Governor has extended the series of public holidays, declaring Friday, July 5, 2024, a public holiday for all government offices, including public sector undertakings, corporations, autonomous bodies, and societies under the jurisdiction of the Government of Manipur. This follows the recent orders dated July 2 and July 3, 2024, which declared July 3 and July 4 as public holidays, respectively.

The extension of the holiday is also applicable to all banks, financial institutions, and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices within the state, as per the powers granted under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (XXVI of 1881). Consequently, these institutions will remain closed on July 5, 2024.

In conjunction with this announcement, the general public is urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel to facilitate the authorities' efforts in conducting rescue and relief operations efficiently. The government emphasizes the importance of minimizing movement to ensure that aid and emergency services can operate without obstruction.

However, essential departments and services involved in rescue and relief operations will continue to function. These include the Home Department, Police, Fire Services, District Administration, Relief and Disaster Management, Power, Health and Family Welfare, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Public Works Department, General Administration Department, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Minor Irrigation, Forests, and Loktak Development Authority. Additionally, officers and employees from all other departments will remain on standby, reachable by phone for any emergencies.

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