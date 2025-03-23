Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, graced the Duodecennial Celebration of the High Court of Manipur in Imphal today, March 23, commemorating 12 years since its establishment.





The event was attended by Justice B.R. Gavai, Senior-most Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), along with Supreme Court Justices Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Viswanathan, and N. Kotiswar Singh. Also present were Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice D. Krishnakumar, and High Court Judges Justice A. Bimol Singh, Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu. The event also saw the participation of the Advocate General, Bar Council and Bar Association representatives, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, and Director General of Police (DGP).



As part of the celebration, Governor Bhalla laid the foundation stone for the construction of the District & Sessions Court building in Churachandpur. He also announced new positions within the Chief Justice Secretariat of the High Court to strengthen judicial administration in the state.



In his address, Governor Bhalla reflected on Manipur's deep-rooted judicial heritage, tracing back to the Courts of Kutchu and Pacha. He emphasized the evolution of judicial administration, highlighting the historic Cheirap Court, which remains a significant institution in Imphal. He also recalled the role of the Manipur State Durbar during the pre-independence era, which exercised both original and appellate jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters.



The Governor noted that this milestone is not just a celebration of another year but a testament to justice, fairness, and equality for all citizens. He congratulated the Chief Justice and Judges of the High Court for their dedication in upholding the rule of law in Manipur.

During the event, Judges of the Supreme Court and Union Minister of State for Law & Justice inaugurated several key judicial infrastructure projects and laid the foundation stones for upcoming initiatives to enhance the judicial system in Manipur.

Governor Bhalla also commended the presence of Supreme Court Judges and the Union Law Minister, calling it a reflection of the nation’s commitment to the state’s judicial progress. He further expressed confidence that the High Court of Manipur will continue its mission of delivering speedy justice, inspiring future generations in legal and judicial fields.

The celebration concluded with a cultural performance by artists from the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA), showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state.