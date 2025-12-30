IDPs, COCOMI announce march to Raj Bhavan over delay in resettlement of displaced families in Manipur

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Manipur, along with the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), have expressed serious concern over what they described as continued silence by the state authorities on the resettlement of displaced families, and announced a march to Raj Bhavan on January 12, 2026.

In a statement issued on December 30, the IDPs and COCOMI said repeated memoranda and reminders submitted to the state government, including the Governor of Manipur, have not received any official response. They alleged that the deadline earlier assured by the government for resettlement has expired without any written assurance, progress report, or concrete implementation plan being shared.

The organisations said thousands of displaced families continue to live in relief camps under prolonged uncertainty and hardship, and termed the lack of response from Raj Bhavan and the state administration as a denial of their constitutional rights.

Announcing the proposed march to Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan), the IDPs and COCOMI said the protest aims to seek a direct and accountable response from the Governor on the status, progress, and timeline of the resettlement plan based on the memoranda submitted so far.

The decision to hold the march, they said, was taken due to prolonged administrative silence, failure to honour public assurances, and continued denial of the displaced citizens’ right to rehabilitation, safety, and dignity.

Reiterating that the march would be peaceful, democratic, and lawful, the groups stated that any further distress arising from continued inaction would be the responsibility of the state administration. They also urged the Governor to break the silence and place before the public a clear, written, and time-bound roadmap for resettlement.

“The people of Manipur seek peace, but peace cannot be sustained without justice, truth, and accountability,” the statement said.