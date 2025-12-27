Manipur: IMFL and illicit country liquor recovered during police operation in Kakching

Manipur Police on Thursday, December 25 seized a substantial quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and illicitly distilled country (DIC) liquor during an operation carried out in the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching Police Station in Kakching district.

The seizure was made on December 25, 2025, as part of routine checks and intensified enforcement measures aimed at curbing the illegal sale and distribution of liquor in the district. Acting on specific inputs, police personnel conducted a search in the area and recovered a wide range of alcoholic beverages of different brands and quantities.

The seized IMFL items included 12 half bottles of Sterling Reserve B7, four quarter bottles of Imperial Blue, nine full bottles of Old Monk, four full bottles of Morpheus, nine full bottles of BP, 16 cans of Kingfisher beer, five full bottles of Sterling Reserve B7, eight half bottles of Royal Stag, 10 half bottles of MC No. 1, one full bottle of Magic Moments, four full bottles of Old Monk XXX, two half bottles of Old Monk, and 17 full bottles of Kingfisher beer.

In addition to the IMFL, police also recovered 16 litres of DIC liquor from the same location. The seized items have been taken into custody for further legal action.

Police officials stated that investigations are underway to identify those involved in the illegal storage and distribution of liquor. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law, and similar operations will continue to ensure strict enforcement against unlawful liquor trade in the district.