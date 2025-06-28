Manipur: KCP (PWG) cadres arrested, massive cache of weapons recovered

Security forces in Manipur have intensified their search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable zones across various districts, leading to significant recoveries of arms and ammunition and the arrest of multiple cadres of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)].

In a major operation on June 27, personnel recovered a substantial cache of arms and war-like stores from the Wangoo Tarung Mamang Ching area under Wangoo Police Station, Kakching District. The recovered items include:

1 INSAS rifle (without magazine)

1 modified AK-56 rifle (with magazine)

1 bolt action single barrel gun

1 single barrel gun

1 .32 pistol (with magazine)

1 INSAS LMG magazine

1 mortar bomb (51 mm) with cover

3 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 1 kg in total

1 live .32 round

20 empty INSAS ammunition cases

3 tear smoke shells (marked LR -135 MTR)

1 Baofeng communication handset with charger

Camouflage gear including pants, cap, a raincoat, tactical boots (3 pairs), and a bulletproof jacket (without plate)

Another operation on the same day in Torbung Sabal Mamang Leikai under Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station, Bishnupur District, led to the recovery of:

1 Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with one magazine and 5 live rounds

1 modified AK rifle with an empty magazine

3 single-barrel guns

Additionally, a raid on June 26 in the Kameng Sabal area, IVR road under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West, yielded:

3 pistols marked "Made in Burma" with 3 magazines

3 hand grenades (36 HE)

Arrests of KCP (PWG) Cadres

On June 26, Manipur Police apprehended one active KCP (PWG) cadre, Nongmeikapam Jilish Meitei (29), from Chingarel Tejpur, under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East. He was allegedly extorting funds from private firms and the public for party activities.

Two more active cadres, Laishram Suraj Singh @ Ibungo (33) of Naoremthong and Sapam (N) Kshetrimayum (O) Ashangbi Devi (34) of Khurai Sajor Leikai, were arrested the same day from Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East. Seized from their possession were:

One scooter

₹10,000 in cash (suspected extortion money)

One AADHAR card

Two mobile phones

In a follow-up operation on June 27, three more KCP (PWG) cadres were arrested from Thangmeiband Thingel Leikai, near the Community Hall under Imphal Police Station:

Aheibam Johnson Singh @ Khonthang (27) of Takyel Kolom Leikai

Ningthoujam Scolia Devi @ Chaoba (25) of Tairenpokpi Mayai Leikai

Salam Binita Devi @ Bemma @ Tamna (22) of Ningthoukhong Mamang Leikai

Authorities recovered three mobile phones and one wallet.